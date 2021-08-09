THE M4 around Newport will be closed at multiple places this week.
There will be overnight closures at various points along the motorway over the next seven days.
Closures are also expected along parts of the A4042.
These are the closures to plan ahead for:
- M4 eastbound, junction 25: The entry slip road of the eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed at junction 25 for Caerleon overnight this week. The closure will begin this evening at 8pm. It will remain closed until 6am each morning, ending on Friday. The closure will allow maintenance work to take place.
- M4 eastbound, junction 25A: There will be overnight closures on the M4 entry slip road at junction 25A, eastbound, for Grove Park. It will allow maintenance work to be carried out on the slip road. The road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night until Friday morning.
- M4 eastbound, junction 26: The eastbound entry slip road at junction 26 of the M4 for Malpas will close overnight this week. Maintenance work will shut the slip road between 8pm and 6am starting this evening and running until Friday.
- M4 eastbound, junction 27: The entry slip road of junction 27 of the M4 for High Cross will be shut overnight from this evening until Friday. The eastbound entry slip road will close between 8pm and 6am each evening to allow roadworks to take place.
- M4 eastbound, junction 28: Maintenance work will close the entry slip road of the eastbound carriageway at junction 28 for Tredegar Park. The section of the M4 will be shut between 8pm and 6am each night between this evening and Saturday morning.
- M4 eastbound, junction 28-24: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 24 for Coldra this week. Overnight closures will be in place to allow maintenance work to take place. The motorway will shut at 8pm each evening, reopening at 6am the following morning. This will begin tonight and run until Friday morning.
- A4042 northbound: The A4042 will be closed between the A4051 interchange for Croes-y-Mwyalch to the Crown roundabout this week. The closure will impact the northbound carriageway. Closures will begin this evening at 8pm. The road will remain closed until 6am the following morning. The overnight closures will continue until Thursday morning.
- M4 eastbound, junction 23A: Maintenance work will close the eastbound carriageway of the M4 at junction 23A for Magor. The road will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday between 7.30pm and 5.30am each evening.
- M4 westbound, junction 25A: There will be overnight closures on the M4 exit slip road at junction 25A, westbound, for Grove Park. It will allow maintenance work to be carried out on the slip road. The road will be closed between 8pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.
