POLICE in Newport and South Wales as a whole enjoyed a calm and controlled weekend, despite fears of disorder with nightclubs finally allowed to open.

For the first time since March 2020, nightclubs opened their doors to customers in Wales, and as expected, large crowds gathered in places to enjoy the occasion.

As with any mass gathering – especially one where alcohol was likely to flow, there was always the risk of disorder.

But thankfully, Gwent Police confirmed that in this area, “the vast majority of people enjoyed themselves responsibly”.

It is believed that this was a similar story across the wider region, with South Wales Police confirming that they too saw “no issues of note”.

There have been unconfirmed reports of the odd scuffle between revellers in South Wales, though neither force offered any specific crime statistics relating to nightclub related disorder.

Indeed, Gwent Police thanked local residents for their support, and the part that they are playing in keeping the region safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Statement from Gwent Police in full

Following the first weekend since Wales moved in alert level zero, Superintendent Carl Williams of Gwent Police said: “The move to Alert Level Zero on Saturday morning came as a big milestone for our communities, and the result of their ongoing hard work to slow the spread of Covid-19.

"This hard work recently culminated in the easing of further restrictions by Welsh Government over the weekend, including the reopening of local nightclubs and changes to wider hospitality.

"While there are no longer restrictions in place around the number of people who can meet indoors, we all still have a personal responsibility to protect ourselves and others when out in our towns.

"We're pleased to say that the support for emergency services, key workers and the wider community was evident over the weekend, as the vast majority of residents enjoyed themselves responsibly, and continued to take measures to slow the spread of the virus."

A spokesman for South Wales Police added: “The night time economy was policed as normal and there were no issues of note.”

The Argus contacted South Wales Police for further information, and were directed to submit a Freedom of Information request.