A BMW driver from Pontypool was caught doing 54mph in a 30mph zone just outside Norwich city centre.

Joshua Stephen Hart, 26, of James Street in Penygarn, was caught speeding on the A147 Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich at 9.42pm on May 7.

The offence was proven at Norwich Court House Tuesday, August 3 using the Single Justice Procedure.

READ MORE:

He was fined £350, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £35 surcharge.

Hart was also handed six penalty points.