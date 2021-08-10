A BMW driver from Pontypool was caught doing 54mph in a 30mph zone just outside Norwich city centre.
Joshua Stephen Hart, 26, of James Street in Penygarn, was caught speeding on the A147 Bishop Bridge Road in Norwich at 9.42pm on May 7.
The offence was proven at Norwich Court House Tuesday, August 3 using the Single Justice Procedure.
READ MORE:
- Driver accused of killing cyclist in Christmas Eve crash.
- Paedophile, 19, downloaded image of newborn baby being sexually abused.
- Gwent's drug hotspots according to the latest Gwent Police figures.
He was fined £350, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £35 surcharge.
Hart was also handed six penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.