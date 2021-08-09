THE family of a father who died 16 days after he was allegedly attacked in a park have paid tribute to him.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, from Cardiff Bay, was in a life-threatening condition following an incident in Cardiff’s Bute Park during the early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

In a statement, his family said: “We are distraught to announce the untimely death of Dr Gary Jenkins who was a loving father of two wonderful daughters.

“He lived his life happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession.

MORE NEWS

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police, said: “We are aware of the sad passing of Dr Gary Jenkins and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“We are liaising with both the Crown Prosecution Service and HM Coroner in respect of his death, and this matter will now be progressed as a murder investigation.

“I would like to thank the public for their valuable assistance as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

“While the three people have been charged, we are still appealing for information. No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation.

“In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20.

“Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 1.20am.”

Two men, aged 25 and 36, both from Cardiff, and a 16-year-old girl, were remanded in custody after being charged with attempted murder.

They are due to next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on August 23.

Information or footage which could assist the investigation can be submitted to South Wales Police via an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B34-PO1

Alternatively, contact them by one of the following means quoting occurrence *254215.

Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Send them a private message on Facebook/Twitter

Via email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk

Phone: 101

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.