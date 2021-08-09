ALDI is hiring in Newport with salaries up to £47,000.

The supermarket chain has announced it is looking to hire 463 people in Wales between now and Christmas.

Those jobs will be based in Newport, Cardiff and Swansea, among others across the country.

The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores and distribution centres across the region, with salaries of up to £47,080.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store management apprentice and HGV driver, all the way up to store manager.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive in recent years, with the supermarket currently looking to fill thousands of roles across the UK before the end of the year.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our team at stores and distribution centres across Wales.

“There’s something here for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success. We’re looking forward to welcoming our new recruits to the team.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn up to £10.57 nationally, and £11.32 inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Other store roles available will include managerial positions, caretakers and cleaners, as well as store apprentices.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi should visit here.