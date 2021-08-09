A MAN has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine.
Joshua David Organ, 27, of Greenfield Street, Blackwood, was remanded in custody after he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between July 7, 2020 and August 6, 2021.
Organ is due to appear Newport Crown Court on September 6.
