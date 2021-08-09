Newport-based Cambrian Fuel Card Services has bolstered its sales and marketing teams with addition of some new recruits.
After enduring tough trading conditions during the pandemic whilst supporting a range of essential and frontline services, Cambrian is now expanding its workforce.
The new recruits are Kieran Willetts (sales), Kirsty Hill (sales) and Cherry Barber-Mansell (marketing).
Based in Pillgwenlly, Cambrian Fuel Card Services is an award-winning, family-run business which provides a comprehensive range of fuel cards and telematics to businesses of all sizes in the UK. Cambrian is a climate positive workforce and has recently added the Shell Electric Vehicle card to its range.
MD Darren Stockton said: “With the addition of the new staff we are able to capitalise on the regrowth of businesses in the post-COVID environment. With many deciding to start their own businesses in lockdown, we are offering an essential fuel utility service. Our commitment to excellent customer service is key to our longevity and how we’ve been trading for more than 45 years.”
