THE SOUTH Wales Long Distance Walkers Association are running a challenge event providing entrants a range of options challenge themselves and to enjoy the scenery of South Wales' eastern valleys.

The organisation said this is an opportunity to challenge yourself; choosing one of the seven different combinations that best meet your ability, ranging from eight to 30 miles.

  • Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

South Wales Argus:

The challenge will take place on October 2, 2021.

Stuart Bain, LDWA environment officer who is supporting the South Wales team said: "This is a really inclusive event and encourages people of mixed abilities and fitness levels to take part in the unique experience of an LDWA challenge event."

The routes include the Rhymney Valley Ridgeway path, Mynydd Machen, the Rhymney River Circular path, Rudry Common, Graig Lysfaen and Ruperra Castle. Both walkers and runners are all welcome.

READ MORE:

Refreshments and food (Covid restrictions permitting) will be available and you will receive a commemorative certificate on completion.

Registration is required in advance and you will be unable to register on the day.

Entry is £8 for LDWA members and £14 for non-members. Enter online or see further details here.

South Wales Argus: