THE SOUTH Wales Long Distance Walkers Association are running a challenge event providing entrants a range of options challenge themselves and to enjoy the scenery of South Wales' eastern valleys.
The organisation said this is an opportunity to challenge yourself; choosing one of the seven different combinations that best meet your ability, ranging from eight to 30 miles.
- Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.
The challenge will take place on October 2, 2021.
Stuart Bain, LDWA environment officer who is supporting the South Wales team said: "This is a really inclusive event and encourages people of mixed abilities and fitness levels to take part in the unique experience of an LDWA challenge event."
The routes include the Rhymney Valley Ridgeway path, Mynydd Machen, the Rhymney River Circular path, Rudry Common, Graig Lysfaen and Ruperra Castle. Both walkers and runners are all welcome.
READ MORE:
- Boris Johnson's Thatcher mining joke angers Blaenau Gwent
- Blaenau Gwent Ebbw Vale investment into low carbon energy
- New Welsh Water innovation prevent flooding and pollution
Refreshments and food (Covid restrictions permitting) will be available and you will receive a commemorative certificate on completion.
Registration is required in advance and you will be unable to register on the day.
Entry is £8 for LDWA members and £14 for non-members. Enter online or see further details here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.