A DRUG dealer who made more than £160,000 selling crack cocaine will have to hand over a nominal sum of £1.

Jhaid Uddin, 22, of Oakley Street, Newport, was jailed earlier this year for trafficking on the streets of the city.

He worked as a runner for co-defendant Ellis Seivwright who was sent to prison with him.

At Uddin’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing, Newport Crown Court was told how the defendant had profited by £166,741.78 from drugs.

His only available asset was a £35 jacket which the police had seized and put forward to be sold at auction, prosecutor Nik Stobl said.

An incredulous Judge Michael Fitton QC asked him: “Somebody thought that was worthwhile? It’s ridiculous!”

He asked Uddin if he would forfeit the jacket to avoid all the paperwork and time its sale at auction would involve.

If he agreed, Judge Fitton told him, he would then make the defendant pay the nominal sum of £1 instead.

When Uddin consented, he was thanked by the judge.

Seivwright, 22, of Glebe Street, Newport, was also due to attend the POCA hearing but the court was told he had refused to attend.

His case will be relisted.

The duo were sentenced in May after they both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Claire Pickthall, representing Uddin, said: “He has never been in trouble before and he is afraid of his immediate future.

“When the pandemic hit he lost his employment and he got himself involved

“He is not a young man without promise – he left school with qualifications and was employed.

“The defendant is the oldest child and is the father of the family.”

Uddin was jailed for two years and six months by Judge Daniel Williams.

Seivwright was sent to prison for five-and-a-half years.