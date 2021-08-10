IT'S not just students celebrating success today - with Coleg Gwent's Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone A-level team winning a prestigious teaching award.

Nominated by school head, Suzanna Thomas, the team won bronze in the Pearson National Teaching Awards

The FE Team of the Year award recognises the valuable contribution made by the dedicated teaching staff at Coleg Gwent’s Ebbw Vale Campus and the positive impact they’ve had on the lives of young people in the area.

School head, Suzanna Thomas, said: "The dedication and support of the A-level team to ensure the best for learners during this time has been remarkable."

Learners have emerged over the past 8 years with A-Level grades much higher than their target grade predictions and they’ve gone on to study at universities of their choice across the UK.

Students at the college regularly achieve grades above the national benchmarks for the UK and Wales. Learner value-added achievement is in the top 20 percent score of 3,000 institutions offering A-levels across the UK.

Michael Morpurgo, president of the Pearson National Teaching Awards, said: “The work you do – day-in, day-out – is life-enhancing, life-changing…

"I am writing to you to congratulate and to thank you. For a child to have a great teacher like you is so important. You open doors, shine a light. You spend your working life passing on to children all that you know and love… So, bravo you, bravo!”