Today we meet Andy T Griffiths, who is 34.

When and why did you take up photography?

Been doing photography since I was eleven years old but started it professionally two years ago at the university of South Wales, studying out of Coleg Gwent on a foundation degree. It was on that course that led me to admire and love documentary photography so I have continued to USW to study for a BA hons and Masters degree.

Why do you love taking pictures?

Taking pictures for me is like breathing, life would be hard if I didn't do it.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures and why?

Castle Coch and Cwmcarn Fforest drive has given me some lovely pictures but I haven't got a favourite place to shoot - rather where the day takes me I capture.

What equipment do you use?

I am a Sony A7riii and A7riv user

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

I was on a shoot and as I came around the bend this tractor was directly in front of me and it's took me off guard but I had to capture it and I'm glad I did.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined to follow other photographers to learn and grow with them.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Do it, don't wait for life to catch up just do it.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

Chernobyl. What a fascinating place to capture. Its a real life disaster and the true impact of one.

Anything else you think we should know eg any awards, exhibitions, charity creations etc

I have just currently created my own photobook titled Under the Twmp, which is a documentary style book situated in the large estate Ty-sign and under the famous landmark Twmbarlwm mountain.