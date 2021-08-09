WALES will send millions of lateral flow tests to the UK Government following increased demand across the border.

Health minister Eluned Morgan announced on Monday that Wales, along with the other devolved UK nations, will loan 20 million lateral flow tests to England.

The tests will be taken from the devolved nations’ allocation from the UK Government.

In a statement, Ms Morgan said: “The Welsh Government has worked hard to ensure we have the resources available to support our response to the pandemic in Wales including testing services, vaccines and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Sometimes this has involved working with other UK nations to provide us with more agility and economies of scale where needed.

“As part of these arrangements Wales has on several occasions during the pandemic provided mutual aid to support the response in the other nations.

“In relation to PPE since the start of April 2020, Wales has issued 13.8 million items of mutual aid to other UK nations and received 1.4 million items on request from Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Welsh health services buying power has meant that we have been able to provide £37.5 million of PPE for other UK nations. In return Wales has received around 3.3 million items from the UK Government to replenish stocks.

“The Welsh Government is pleased to be able to support the request for additional help in England’s hour of need.”

In the latest Public Health Wales figures, which covers the 48 hours up to August 8, a total of 12,543 tests were administered in Wales.

Ms Morgan added Welsh support during the pandemic would also continue to be forthcoming overseas, as well as within the UK.

“Covid-19 also requires a global response and Wales has and will continue to play a part in supporting other nations including England but also further afield,” she said.

“This included providing medical supplies, including ventilators, to support the international emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic in India.”