BOTH Severn Bridges will be closed overnight for the next month.
THE eastbound carriageway of the M48 between junction 2 for Newhouse and junction 1 for Aust will be subject of overnight closures from this evening.
The road will close from this evening in order to allow maintenance work to take place on the eastbound carriageway.
The planned closures will run until September 3 between 8pm and 6am.
It's not the only section of motorway in Gwent with long term closures planned.
Overnight closures will also impact the Second Severn Crossing for the same duration.
The M4 eastbound will be closed between junction 22 for Pilning and the Prince of Wales Bridge.
The closures will begin on Wednesday and run until September 3 between 8pm and 6am.
It means anyone travelling from Wales into England between those times for the next month will need to travel through Chepstow or Monmouth via the A48 or the A40.
