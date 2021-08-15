TORFAEN residents have appeared in courts across England and Wales for a whole range of offences.

From drug driving to skipping out on train fares, and from being drunk and disorderly to refusing to pay a fine, these are the latest residents from across Torfaen to have had their cases heard in Magistrates' Court outside of Gwent.

READ MORE:

LLOYD GARY PRICE, 33, of Mynydd View in Cwmfields, Pontypool, has been banned from driving for a year and must pay back more than £1,400.

Price was caught driving a Ford Transit on the A40 at Penblewin, Pembrokeshire, in December 17 last year while under the influence of cannabis.

When tested, Price was found to have 15 microgrammes per litre of blood of cannabis in his blood. The legal threshold limit is two microgrammes per litre of blood.

He pleaded guilty, and on Thursday July 22, at Llanelli Magistrates' Court, was ordered to pay a £1,100 fine, a £110 surcharge and £200 in costs.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

He also faced a charge of possession of a class B drug, after officers found four grams of herbal cannabis on him when he was stopped.

Price pleaded guilty, but was handed no separate penalty.

ADRIAN JENKINS, 31, of Dorleigh Court in Thornhill, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Jenkins was found to be behaving in a drunk and disorderly manner at the Canada Lake Lodge in Cardiff on June 19.

He pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday July 26, was fined £293.

Jenkins must also pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

NICHOLAS MORGAN, 49, of Penygraig Terrace in Pontypool has been ordered to pay more than £500 after skipping out on paying for a train ticket.

Morgan was caught at Parsons Street Station in Bristol on February 5, having attempted to get away without paying a £108 fare.

The offence was proven in the defendant’s absence at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 26.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay the cost of his fare in compensation, to pay £180 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

SAMANTHA GREEN, 24, of Commercial Close in Talywain, Pontypool, was also caught trying to skip out on paying her train fare.

Green was also caught at Parsons Street Station in Bristol on February 5, having ducked a £54 fare.

The offence was proved in her absence at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 26.

She was fined £220, ordered to pay the price of her fare in compensation, and has to pay £180 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures in our South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.

STEVEN SIMONS, 52, of Fields Road in Oakfield, Cwmbran, has been ordered to pay more than £800 for failing to identify the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved in a motor offence.

Simons was questioned by officers on March 18 at Central Ticket Office in Treforest, but refused to identify the driver of a Ford Transit which had been caught doing 52mph on the B4265 St Brides Road – a 30mph zone in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The offence was proven by the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 28.

Simons was fined £660, ordered to pay costs of £90, and a £66 surcharge.

He also had six points added to his driving licence.

DAVID SMITH, 44, of Waun Hywel Road in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, must pay more than £800 after refusing to identify the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been speeding in Cardiff.

Smith refused to identify the driver of the Mercedes CLK200, which was alleged to have been caught doing 36mph on Newport Road in Cardiff – a 30mph zone – when questioned by officers at Central Ticket Office in Treforest on February 23.

The Mercedes was allegedly caught speeding by an automatic speed camera on January 19.

The offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required was proved by the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 26.

Smith was fined £660, ordered to pay £90 in costs, and a £66 surcharge.

His driving licence had six points added to it.

ANTHONY JAMES LAST, 55, of Henllys Way in Cwmbran, was jailed for 14 days after refusing to pay a fine.

Last was issued a fine of £620 on November 6, 2020, but had not made any payments towards it.

On Thursday, July 22, Last was sentenced to 14 days in prison at Cardiff Magistrates' Court

He was also ordered to begin paying back the fine at a rate of £10 per week, beginning on August 19

LAURA KATE NASH, 34, of James Prosser Way in Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was caught driving in Cardiff without insurance.

Nash was caught driving a Renault Kadjar on Ferry Road in the capital on May 9.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £440 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 15.

Nash was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £44 surcharge.

Six points were added to her driving licence.