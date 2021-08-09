TWO people were recently rescued from the sea at Whitmore Bay.

Yesterday (Sunday, August 8) Barry Coastguard were alerted to two people struggling against the current in the sea.

As a result, Barry Dock lifeboats and a Rescue 187 helicopter were deployed to the scene at Whitmore Bay and the people were rescued.

Those rescued were "safe and well" and safety advice was given - read on for safety advice on sea swimming.

Here are some safety tips for those travelling to coastal areas:

  • Swim at a lifeguarded beach is possible – you can find your nearest RNLI one or search on goodbeachguide.co.uk
  • Always read and obey the safety signs, which are usually found at the entrance to the beach. These will warn of potential hazards and identify the safest areas for swimming.
  • When on a lifeguarded beach, find the red and yellow flags and always swim or bodyboard between them – this area is patrolled by lifeguards.
  • Never swim alone.
  • If you get into trouble, stick your hand in the air and shout for help.
  • If you see someone in difficulty, don't attempt a rescue. Tell a lifeguard, or, if you can't see a lifeguard, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.