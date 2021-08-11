DRIVERS from Torfaen have been been caught speeding across England and Wales.

These drivers were caught breaking the limit on the roads outside of Gwent - in Swansea, Port Talbot, Cardiff and Cornwall.

DANIEL HOWELLS, 33, of Broadway in Pontypool, was caught driving 13mph over the speed limit on the M4.

Howells was caught by an automatic speed camera going 63mph in a Mercedes Sprinter in a 50mph zone on the M4 at Port Talbot on January 31.

On Tuesday, August 3, the offence was proven at Cardiff Magistrates' Court by the Single Justice Procedure.

Howells was fined £166, ordered to pay a surcharge of £34, and to pay costs of £90.

He was also handed three penalty points.

CRAIG RICHARD RUSSELL, 42, of Ffordd Bevan in Cwmbran was caught speeding in a van in Cornwall last December.

Russell was spotted by a manned speed camera driving a Vauxhall Movano at more than 60mph – the limit for the type of vehicle – on the A30 at Dunheved Bridge in Launceston, Cornwall, on December 14.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £176 at Bodmin Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 26.

Russell also had to pay costs of £90, and a surcharge of £34.

He also had three points added to his driving licence.

KEVIN JOHN CURTIS, 56, of Kidwelly Road in Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was caught speeding on Cardiff’s Newport Road.

Curtis was caught by an automatic speed camera driving at 36mph at the junction with Colchester Avenue – a 30mph zone – on January 27.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, on Friday July 23, Curtis was fined £66 after pleading guilty.

He must also pay a £34 surcharge and has had three points added to his licence.

No order was made for costs.

JAY ANTHONY PARRY, 28, of Daffodil Court in Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was caught speeding in a van in Swansea.

An Iveco Daily, driven by Parry, was caught by a manned speed camera where Swansea Road and Llangyfelach Road meet on January 27.

He was doing 41mph in a 30mph zone.

The offence was proven by the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 3.

Parry was fined £440, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge.

He was also handed four points on his licence.

LAURA JAYNE KIFF, 36, of St Andrews Close in Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was also caught speeding on Newport Road in Cardiff.

Kiff was caught by the automatic speed camera on the junction with Colchester Avenue driving at 36mph in the 30mph zone.

The offence took place on January 26.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 28.

She must also pay £90 in costs, and a £34 surcharge.

Kiff has also had three points put on her licence.