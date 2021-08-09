STUDENTS can pick up a free Taco Bell tomorrow.

Taco Bell UK today announced its plans to reward students across the UK with free crunchy tacos to celebrate their A-level results.

Available all day on Results Day, tomorrow, from any of its 65 restaurants, including Cardiff, students will be able to claim a delicious free taco by showing their results day letter.

UK students will be able to enjoy their choice of filling, whether it’s the delicious, seasoned beef or black beans, topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce in a hard-shell corn tortilla.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK & Europe, said: “Results Day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers.

"We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco August 10.

"In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK."

A-level students can enjoy a free crunchy taco on results day, from all 65 Taco Bell UK restaurants, while stocks last.

No purchase is necessary, and the deal is available for dine-in or take out, excluding delivery and click and collect.