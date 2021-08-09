PROTESTERS clashed with police on Monday as they attempted to storm the old BBC headquarters where ITV’s Loose Women was being recorded.

The crowd were reported to be anti-vaccination protesters and footage on social media showed police battling to keep the crowd from gaining access to the building in White City, west London.

Videos on social media showed police forming a wall at the entrance while protesters can be heard shouting and chanting as ugly scenes unfolded.

They started at Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm on Monday before making the short journey to the Studioworks site.

Officers could be seen clutching batons as some protesters ended up on the floor, though no arrests were made according to police.

Television presenter Charlene White said on Twitter the protest occurred while Loose Women was live on air.

She tweeted: “Huge thanks to Andy and the security team over at Television Centre.

“The protesters attempted to gain access to the building while we were live on air with @loosewomen – and we’ve only just left, because of safety.

“Andy and his team were just incredible, thank-you xx.”

She later added: “And also huge thanks to the swift response of London’s @metpoliceuk … not an easy situation for them to deal with either.

“Not sure what protesters were hoping to achieve, but all they would’ve found was me, Jane, Nadia and Penny on @loosewomen talking about the menopause.”

We're aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green at around 1pm, are now gathered outside a commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.



There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 9, 2021

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a group of demonstrators who, having set off from Shepherds Bush Green shortly after 13:00hrs, are now gathered outside commercial premises in Wood Lane, White City.

“There have been no arrests but officers are in attendance and will continue to monitor the situation.”

ITV are yet to comment.