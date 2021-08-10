THE coronavirus pandemic has forced yet another event to be cancelled

The Global Chefs Challenge Finals, which was due to be held at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport in October, has been called off.

Despite Wales moving into Alert Level Zero on Saturday, August 7, the global nature of the pandemic means that participants from abroad were unable to attend.

The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) decided to cancel the event that was to be held between October 23 and October 26 as restrictions meant that only European participants could attend in a downgraded competition.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Three Welsh chefs were due to compete in the competition: Danny Burke, from Olive Tree Catering, Runcorn, was competing in the Global Chefs Challenge, William Richards, a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company, was competing in the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, and Callum Smith from The Lion and Pheasant, Shrewsbury, was trying to win the Hans Bueschkens Trophy.

The competition is run by Worldchefs and they represent more than 12 million chefs from 108 countries

CAW president Arwyn Watkins said: “It is very disappointing because the Culinary Association of Wales and our partners have made a significant investment in resources and time to host this prestigious global competition.

“However, with the possibility that the competition would not run as intended, due to the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not something that we are were prepared to support and underwrite.

“We set out to host the postponed Global Chefs Challenge Final 2020 and not a lesser, alternative competition.

“The only positive news is that we have received an assurance from Worldchefs president Thomas Gugler that the three Welsh chefs who were due to compete at the Global Chefs Challenge Final will now be allowed to compete when the event is held at the Worldchefs Congress in Abu Dhabi in May 2022.”

CAW cancelled the competition for this year after consulting with International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government, professional conference organiser Worldspan and other associated partners.

READ MORE:

Thomas Gugler, Worldchefs president, said in a letter to Mr Watkins: “We as an organisation realise the hard work that has already gone into this project and the massive time and effort that your committee has put into this event to make it a great success.

“We clearly understand the disappointment from Wales to have to concede to Covid and the trying conditions, not only in your region but also on how you have acknowledged the challenges for the competitors and jury for the event.

“We all understand how hard and agonising this decision must have been.

“We will highlight at the Congress in 2022 the outstanding contributions Wales has given to the organisation of the Globals.”