ASSOCIATED British Ports has extended a contract with Asset VRS, a division of Hill & Smith Ltd.
Asset VRS manufactures and hires temporary road barriers throughout the UK and has been a customer at the Port of Newport for 12 years.
It has operated from South Wales for more than 20 years and will now export product to Australia and New Zealand from its storage depot on Tom Lewis Way at Newport docks.
Backed by substantial ABP investment into its facilities at the Port of Newport, Asset VRS has increased its yard capacity from 6.52 acres to 13.41 acres, including the development of a new workshop and offices.
The lease extension will secure the business on the port for the next 15 years.
MORE NEWS:
- Maindee, Newport, has highest Covid rate in Gwent
- In court from Newport, Caerphilly, Cwmbran and Ebbw Vale
- Amended plans for 155 home development near M4 in Undy
Asset VRS general manager Peter Flavell said: “We employ 20 people directly at the storage and maintenance depot on the ABP Docks site and contract more than 20 companies in South Wales with an annual spend exceeding £3m.
“Our commitment to the South Wales economy is absolute and our partnership with ABP forms a strong bond in this regard.”
The project will be delivered by ABP and forms part of a strategy of developing its industrial land bank to provide a high-quality property offer to the regional and national market, helping support customer growth.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.