BUSINESSES and organisations wanting to be recognised for their excellence have been granted more time to polish their credentials.

The deadline for the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21, which is being staged in association with newport City Council, has been extended. The entry deadline for the awards is now midnight on Friday, September 24.

Winners of the South Wales Argus Business Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 18 during a virtual awards ceremony.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: "We're delighted to have managed to get the deadline for award entries to the South Wales Argus Business Awards extended. We took the decision to extend the deadline after listening to what our business leaders have said to us. We took on board their concerns in relation to problems thrown up by the pandemic and compiling entries for the awards.

"We'd now urge all those who want to shine a brilliant light on their businesses and organisations to take note of the new deadline and make sure that they get their entry in, in plenty of time.

"After what has been for some a terrible and for many a challenging lock down we're delighted to be back with these important awards which serve to recognise the very best business and organisations that we have here in South Wales.

"It's now the time for these resilient businesses to get back to doing what they do best and also to shout about what they have achieved. We look forward to receiving entries from across the area and to rewarding excellence with recognition at these most prestigious of awards with judging and presentations in the autumn."

South Wales Argus Business Awards sponsor and past award winner financial planners Kymin is urging businesses and organisations to take advantage of the benefits of entering this year's awards.

Robin Hall, managing director of Newport-based Kymin, said: “We are proud to be a sponsor of this year’s awards. It is extremely important to encourage and help small businesses to thrive as they are the backbone of the UK economy.

“Being a small business ourselves we recognise the hard work, commitment and determination it takes to build a business into a successful enterprise.

“We believe it is important for businesses and individuals to enter awards such as these for a number of reasons not the least of which is that it is a major pat on the back for those that are recognised and perhaps most importantly their workforce.

"Being recognised with an award such as these can be seen as a celebration of what you and your business has achieved but not only that it can raise your profile and provide great publicity for the firm or organisation.

“This can help set your business apart from your competitors. Every type of business is extremely competitive these days and in order to thrive it is important to try and differentiate yourself against the competition.

“Kymin constantly strives to support the local economy by supporting these awards we are again putting something back into the city of Newport.

Founded in 1993 in Monmouth and based in Bridge Street, Newport since 2002, Kymin employs a team of eight financial planners along with six para planners and support staff.

The business has supported the awards since they were launched in 2018 and won the Best BID Independent Business award the same year.

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are: Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council; Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution; Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design; Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC; Family Business of the Year Award: Azets; Large Business of the Year: RDP Law; Small Business of the Year: Kymin; Start Up Business of the Year Award: TBC; Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society; Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre; Training and Development Business of the Year: Solo; Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media; Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International; Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC; and Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

For full details on the awards and how to enter go to southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards