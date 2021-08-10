A COUNCILLOR has backed plans to restore the market square in Blackwood.

Plans for the town to have a new artisan market on the square are no longer viable, according to private developers Faro Capital.

Initial plans for the revamped marketplace, which were approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Planning Committee in 2019, included artisan stalls and 47 new apartments.

But now developers are planning to enhance the existing market square.

However, Blackwood ward councillor Kevin Etheridge has backed the new plans, saying he hopes the refurbishment will restore the market square to its former glory.

In the 1970s, Blackwood market square was filled with stalls and customers, but now many of the shops, including the old Somerfield site, are empty.

Cllr Etheridge, who leads the council’s Independent group, said: “I would like to see the market square returned to a vibrant market, with traders coming from all over the country like it was decades ago.

“I wish the agents and developers all the best in bringing more stalls and retailers into Blackwood – they have my total support getting Blackwood back open for business.”

Neal Harvey, Investment Manager at Faro Capital, said the square will be tidied up. He also said they will actively seek out local businesses to fill the stores and stalls.

The bus station, which was redeveloped in 2007, has increased footfall in Blackwood and Cllr Etheridge said he hopes more people will visit the new and improved market square.

Cllr Etheridge said: “By developing the market place, I would like to see the traditional high street return.”