AS THOUSANDS of students across the UK await their exam results, Jeremy Clarkson’s annual tweet about his A-level results has become a bit of a tradition.

The Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour presenter famously received a C and two Us in his A-level over 40 years ago.

In his own way it’s a way of comforting those who don’t do particularly well in their exams that bad grades will not necessarily stop students from achieving their dreams.

Since 2014, the former Top Gear presenter has tweeted his A-level results.

The always follow a similar structure.

“If you didn’t get the results you wanted, I got a C and two Us…” followed by an explanation of his millionaire lifestyle.

Here are all of his tweets so far.

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

This year

Social media users were waiting for his tweet with many even trying to predict what he would say this time. 

This year he said: "If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley."

As is often the case, Jeremy was trending on Twitter within minutes.

This year's tweet has had mixed rexiews.

 

 

 

 