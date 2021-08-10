AS THOUSANDS of students across the UK await their exam results, Jeremy Clarkson’s annual tweet about his A-level results has become a bit of a tradition.

The Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour presenter famously received a C and two Us in his A-level over 40 years ago.

In his own way it’s a way of comforting those who don’t do particularly well in their exams that bad grades will not necessarily stop students from achieving their dreams.

Since 2014, the former Top Gear presenter has tweeted his A-level results.

The always follow a similar structure.

“If you didn’t get the results you wanted, I got a C and two Us…” followed by an explanation of his millionaire lifestyle.

Here are all of his tweets so far.

2014

If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 14, 2014

2015

If your A level results aren't great, be cheered by the fact that I got a C and two Us. And I'm currently sitting in a villa in St Tropez. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 13, 2015

2016

If your A level results are disappointing, don't worry. I got a C and two Us, and I'm currently on a superyacht in the Med. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2016

2017

If you didn't get the right A level results, don't worry. I got a C and 2 Us, and my chef is preparing truffles for breakfast. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 17, 2017

2018

Don’t worry if your A level grades aren’t any good. I got a C and 2 Us. And I’m sitting here deciding which of my Range Rovers to use today — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 16, 2018

2019

A level results a bit rubbish? Don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and I’ve rented this place for the summer. pic.twitter.com/tJNmJNv14X — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 15, 2019

2020

A level results not great? Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 13, 2020

This year

If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 10, 2021

Social media users were waiting for his tweet with many even trying to predict what he would say this time.

This year he said: "If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley."

As is often the case, Jeremy was trending on Twitter within minutes.

This year's tweet has had mixed rexiews.

Been wondering what today's imparting of wisdom would be and I wasn't disappointed — Adam Marc (@Pound4Pound_AJ) August 10, 2021

The thing about this annual Jeremy Clarkson tweet is that he’s trying to turn it into a sort of knowing, self aware running joke, but deep down he is literally just boasting. — Richard (@gamray) August 10, 2021