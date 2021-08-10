GWENT Police would like to speak to the man in the photo in regards to an assault in Monmouthshire.
It happened at the Esso garage on Hereford Road in Abergavenny at 3.30am on Sunday, August 8.
The victim was reportedly punched several times to the head, before being taken to the Grange Hospital to receive treatment for the injuries sustained during the assault.
The force believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the man or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact 101 or the force on their social media sites and quote the reference 2100278290.
