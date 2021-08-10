A 66-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with a "stranger rape" in Cardiff dating back 41 years.
Roland Long was arrested on September 15, 2020, and was charged last week on August 3, 2021. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 27.
His arrest follows an investigation by the South Wales Police Specialist Crime Review Unit into an incident in the Roath area of Cardiff in August 1980.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Miles, head of the South Wales Police Specialist Crime Review Unit, said: “We remain committed to investigating undetected serious crimes and often re-look at cases as forensic science develops.
“Help and support is available for all victims of sexual violence and I would encourage any victims; no matter how long ago the offence was perpetrated, to come forward.”
OTHER NEWS:
- Drug dealer who made £160,000 from crack cocaine to pay back just £1
- BMW driver from Pontypool caught doing almost 60mph in Norwich city centre
- Doctor's family pay tribute to 'loving father' who died after alleged assault
Over the past year, the unit – under the name of Operation Dudley - has been researching undetected serious sexual offences across South Wales dating back many decades.
The unit has been recognised nationally and has previously pioneered cold case investigative techniques.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting occurrence number 2000241680.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.