DRIVERS in Newport are the best in Britain - according to drivers in Newport.

In a study by webuyanycar.com more than 2,000 motorists were asked about their driving habits – including how well they drive and carry out skillful maneuvers, how often they give way, beep their horn, or splash a pedestrian.

Newport drivers topped the charts, while drivers from Aberdeen came out worst with more motorists there admitting to having more bad habits than in any other part of the UK.

Despite this Newport drivers admitted to being among the least patient – 36 per cent said they would beep their horn at another motorist in less than three seconds.

Not one driver – within this research – from Newport or Swansea confessed to splashing pedestrians (unlike 16 per cent of drivers from Nottingham) - this act, when deliberate, could result in a £5,000 fine.

This research revealed that St Alban’s drivers are the worst for undertaking cars at 44 per cent, while only four per cent of Swansea motorists admitted to previously undertaking.

When it comes to speeding – or not – drivers from Inverness would most likely drive at the speed limit in a 20mph zone (100 per cent) and likewise on the motorway (92 per cent), while motorists in Preston are more likely to stick to the speed limit in a 30mph zone (96 percent).

The naughtiest drivers were from Truro with almost two thirds of respondents (64 per cent) admitting to having had at least one speeding ticket, while motorists from Bradford had taken the most speed awareness courses (60 per cent).

If you’re in a 20mph zone, watch out for drivers from Edinburgh, with nearly half of drivers (49 percent) admitting they will drive above the speed limit. In a 30mph zone, a quarter of drivers from Chelmsford were more likely to speed (25 per cent) and on the motorway motorists from Bath were the fastest with 50 per cent driving over 70mph.

The best-behaved drivers – based on this study – are from Wolverhampton, with 45 per cent never having had a speeding ticket or parking ticket, driven in the bus lane, splashed a pedestrian or ran a red light.

The survey also revealed which parts of the country are most car proud, with more than a third of drivers (36 per cent) from Stoke-On-Trent washing their car at least once a week, while drivers from Bradford were the least bothered about the cleanliness of their car, with one in five (20 per cent) admitting to never washing it.

