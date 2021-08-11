A COMMUNITY'S vital post office has moved - but customers won't have to go far out of their way.
Crumlin Post Office moved across the road to the former Crumlin OAP Hall on Main Street on Friday, August 6.
The premises has been fully refurbished for the Post Office and village shop. A café will be opening soon on the premises as well.
The existing Postmaster for Crumlin identified an opportunity to move this branch into a brighter more modern premises, with improved access, located within the existing shopping parade. This will secure the long-term viability of Post Office services to the local community.
There are two screened Post Office counter positions for use at the retail counter. The branch continues to offer the same wide range of Post Office products and services.
Services offered include:
- First and Second class mail
- stamps and stamp books
- special stamps and postage labels
- signed for and special delivery
- home shopping returns
- inland small, medium and large parcels
- express and contract parcels
- British Forces Mail
- international letters and postcards
- international parcels up to 2kg and printed papers up to 5kg
- Parcelforce Worldwide international parcels
- articles for the blind (inland and international)
- Royal Mail redirection service
- local collect
- drop & go
- post office card account
- personal and business banking cash withdrawals, deposits, balance enquiries and enveloped cheque deposits
- postal orders
- moneygram
- change giving
- bill payments
- key recharging
- rod fishing licences
- pre-order travel money
- on-demand travel money for Euros and dollars only
- travel insurance referral
- mobile top-ups and E-vouchers
- National Lottery terminal.
Crumlin Post Office’s opening hours are Monday – Saturday: 7am – 9pm, and Sunday: 9am – 9pm. This offers 96 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
There will be a wide door at the entrance with steps and a ramp with handrails from the footpath to allow for access for the disabled. There will also be a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair inside.
The Outreach services at Trinant, Cwm, Six Bells and Llanhilleth, which was temporarily ceased during the move, has re-started.
