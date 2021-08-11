A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JAMES THOMAS HOWELLS, 29, of The Coldra, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Chepstow Road on January 25.

He was ordered to pay £496 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE ANTHONY, 23, of Bristol Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath on July 17.

He ordered to pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE MARIE REYNOLDS, 35, of Waterloo Road, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink driving with 175 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Malpas Road on January 30.

She ordered to pay £846 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARDEEP SINGH DHATT, 28, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Lysaght Avenue on January 23.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARDY ABDULKAREM, 29, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at the Ebbw Bridge roundabout on January 24.

He was ordered to pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN PAUL GIBBONS, 36, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood on June 26.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS PETER STOCKWELL, 28, of Dol Yr Eos, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood on July 17.

He ordered to pay £818 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KALEB CROOK, 22, of Stevelee, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen of blood on July 17.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA HARDWICK, 30, of St Andrews Crescent, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine and cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Hereford Road on January 26.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £61 surcharge.

SAMANTHA LEE MOON, 36, of Withy Close, Magor, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 to Junction 26 eastbound on December 16, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.