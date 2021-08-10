A WOMAN has been fined £1,760 for breaching coronavirus regulations.
Ellie Thomas, 23, of Glebe Street, Penarth, broke Covid-19 rules during the emergency period lockdown by participating in a gathering in private.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard the incident happened at Cathays Terrace in the Welsh capital on January 30.
Thomas was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.