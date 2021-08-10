A WOMAN has been fined £1,760 for breaching coronavirus regulations.

Ellie Thomas, 23, of Glebe Street, Penarth, broke Covid-19 rules during the emergency period lockdown by participating in a gathering in private.

Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard the incident happened at Cathays Terrace in the Welsh capital on January 30.

Thomas was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

