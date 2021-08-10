AN INCREDIBLE maize maze has opened in Herefordshire, promising a fun day out with the kids.

Ed Godsall is the mastermind behind the intricately designed maze at Moor Court Farm, near Ledbury, which also operates a pick-your-own pumpkin patch in the autumn.

"Building on the success of our PYO pumpkin patch, my partner Hannah and I thought that we'd try and put on a summer event - when the sun eventually decides to shine," said Mr Godsall.

And with the rise in demand for 'agritourism', diversifying into creating seasonal events such as the farm's pumpkin patch and stunning maze made perfect sense for the couple.

"It helps balance the risk of traditional farming practices, but also can add to the stress," Mr Godsall said.

The maize maze was planted back in April, and with the heatwave back in July, grew and grew - meaning it's now over seven feet tall in places.

"We talked with a specialist maze company, who helped come up with the design and map it out. It was then left to me to strim out the paths, all 3.5km of them," Mr Godsall added.

"We're now up and running - and hoping that lots of people will want to come and enjoy the twists and turns of Herefordshire very first maize maze. Once they've completed the maze, everyone can enjoy an ice cream from our coffee cart, or a very yummy wood fired pizza! There is also a charity tractor trailer ride, so you can travel the whole way round the maze, even if you didn't manage it on foot. It's a-maze-ing!"

The maize maze will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through August and into September - tickets can be pre-booked online at www.pumpkinpetes.co.uk or bought on the gate.