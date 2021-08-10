EIGHTY-TWO of the 543 new Covid cases were recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board according to Public Health Wales’ latest figures.
Newport recorded the highest cases of the Gwent authorities with 28, Caerphilly recorded 22, 16 in Torfaen, 10 in Monmouthshire and six in Blaenau Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent again records the second lowest cases in Wales – joint with Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire and behind Merthyr Tydfil who recorded just two new cases.
There was one new death recorded in Wales according to Public Health Wales – which was recorded in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.
MORE NEWS:
- The four areas of Gwent with some of the worst Covid rates in the country
- In the dock: Thief, Covid-rule breakers and drink driver punished
- Celebrating Gwent's A-level results
The total deaths in Wales stands at 5,630 according to Public Health Wales although the figure is known to be higher. The deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board remain at 970, the second highest behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board on 1,529.
Here are all of the newly recorded cases in Wales:
Cardiff: 74
Flintshire: 44
Wrexham: 36
Swansea: 34
Bridgend: 32
Newport: 28
Powys: 26
Carmarthenshire: 25
Gwynedd: 23
Vale of Glamorgan: 23
Caerphilly: 22
Conwy: 21
Denbighshire: 20
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 17
Torfaen: 16
Anglesey: 12
Monmouthshire: 10
Neath Port Talbot: 9
Blaenau Gwent: 6
Ceredigion: 6
Pembrokeshire: 6
Merthyr Tydfil: 2
Unknown location: 9
Resident outside Wales: 42
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.