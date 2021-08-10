A MAN has been charged with assaulting an emergency services worker after disorder broke out at an address in Newport city centre.

Police were called to an address on Tunnel Terrace on Thursday, August 5, following reports of two men fighting.

On arrival, police arrested a 22-year-old man a short distance away, on nearby Sidney Street.

The incident took place at around 4.20pm.

At the time, Gwent Police told the Argus that he had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

  • Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

He has since been released on conditional bail relating to the alleged affray offence.

However, he has also been charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The man, from Newport, appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 7.

A spokeswoman for the courts service has confirmed that following this appearance, he was released on conditional bail.

He is set to appear back before Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, August 13.

Read more local news

Statement from the police in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a disturbance in Tunnel Terrace, Newport at around 4.20pm on Thursday, August 5, after two men were reportedly fighting at an address.

“A 22-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of affray and was released on conditional bail.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency and was later charged with this offence and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 7.”