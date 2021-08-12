BLAENAU Gwent charities have been encouraged to apply for a share of a housebuilder's community pot.

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes has given away more than £4 million through Community Champions since the launch of the scheme in 2015 – including tens of thousands of pounds in South Wales.

RTB RFC Ebbw Vale and RTB Ebbw Vale Bowls Club have both been given cash in recent months.

Now, as Persimmon starts work on the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site, the housebuilder wants to hear from more potential winners in the area.

Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: "Community Champions has been hugely successful and has helped more than 4,000 good causes since it’s inception, including around 300 in South Wales.

"Supporting the local community in the areas in which we are building is so important to us. That's why, as the diggers start work at the former Ebbw Vale Comprehensive School and College site, we’re encouraging groups right across Blaenau Gwent to apply for up to £1,000 of funding.

"It takes just a few minutes to apply and we’d love to hear from you."

Bethan McPherson, team manager for connected communities at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Persimmon Homes to Blaenau Gwent and look forward to the new properties coming to the area.

"Maximising the wider community benefits that can be gained from development is something we believe passionately about, It’s great to see the company engaging so positively with the local community. I hope we have some more winners in the area soon"

A total of 55 of the properties will be available for social rent with housing association United Welsh for prospective tenants on the Blaenau Gwent council common housing register.