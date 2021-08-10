CLASSIC and super car fans in their thousands converged on Chepstow Racecourse for an inaugural motoring event in aid of St David's Hospice Care.

Enthusiasts were queuing when the gates opened to get in to see the cars and also to buy tickets for the day-long South Wales Car Festival.

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David's Hospice Care, who was at the event, said: "The turnout for the car show was phenomenal. We're thrilled with the support from those exhibiting and also those who have attended in their thousands.

"We're also very grateful for the backing of all those involved, classic and super car owners and in particular our sponsors, St Joseph's Hospital."

Stuart Hammond, CEO of Newport-based St Joseph's Hospital, said: "We were delighted to sponsor the event and are especially pleased to know that so many attended on the day.

"We are all about looking after people and we are committed to contributing to the local community where we operate. All proceeds from the event go to St David’s Hospice Care to help them to continue to provide an incredible palliative care service locally."

Beth Harrington, who organised the event for the hospice, said: "It was a thoroughly enjoyable day out for everyone involved and augurs well for the future of this high octane event.

"It was a tricky run up to the event with all the Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines ever changing together with the numerous date changes. As our first event we always knew we would have lots to learn and consider for future years.

"We had a great response with pre-sold tickets but we’re overwhelmed with the further support we received with tickets sold on the day, which brings its own challenges with various elements such as catering etc.

"We cannot thank Chepstow Racecourse enough for having us at their fabulous venue and would like to thank all our wonderful volunteers for their support, not forgetting all the vehicle owners who stuck by us.

"Thank you on behalf of everyone involved with St David’s Hospice Care & the South Wales Car Show."

*A convoy of vehicles and their Polish drivers were unexpected but very welcome guests at the South Wales Car Festival. The owners of the 15 assorted vehicles, travelling from Weston-Super-Mare, across Wales to Snowdonia in an annual fundraising drive, said they'd had enjoyed their day at the show in Chepstow so much they have booked to attend again next year.