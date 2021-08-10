HEADSTONES at a South Wales cemetery are being inspected for safety.

In accordance with health and safety legislation, Barry Town Council is carrying out an ongoing inspection programme at cemeteries in the town to check the condition of memorial headstones.

Any headstones found to be unsafe and likely to cause serious injury may be laid flat or "lowered down" into the excavated area at the head of the grave in front of the memorial base. This will enable some or all of the inscription to remain visible.

Alternatively, memories deemed unsafe or likely to cause injury may be "staked and banded" by the council memorial inspector. The stakes and bands are attached to the memorials to reduce the risk of them falling and causing damage or harm.

A memorial is the responsibility of the grave owner, but - as this is part of a programme introduced by government legislation - it is an offence for the bands to be removed by anyone other than the memorial inspector or a memorial mason engaged to carry out repairs to said memorial on behalf of the family.

Any memorials erected since November 2001 should not be affected, providing they were installed to the correct standards.

The programme has been devised to ensure that the memorials that pose the greatest risk are dealt with first.

The most recent round of inspections in Merthyr Dyfan Cemetery have included the following:

Q64 O Callaghan

Q124 Munro

AA463 Collard

AA495 Drinkwater

AA498 Jeffery

AA499 Webber

Relatives of any of the above - or anyone with concerns - can contact the Cemetery Office during normal working hours on 01446 738663.

Alternatively e-mail info@barrytowncouncil.gov.uk or write to: Barry Town Council, Town Hall, Kings Square, Barry, CF63 4RW.