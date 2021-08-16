LAST week secondary school students received their A-level results before heading off to university, or out into the world, over the coming weeks.

But, while the oldest pupils at Newport’s secondary schools are set to take the plunge into adulthood, the next generation of pupils will be starting their secondary school journey, with a new influx of Year 7 pupils set to start school soon.

Of course, the cycle repeats every year, and in September, there will be a number of youngsters starting their final year of primary education, nervously looking ahead to what comes next.

Arguably, the first step on the journey to secondary school is the open evening.

Typically taking place in September, it gives parents and pupils the chance to visit a school for the very first time, to meet the teachers, and get a feel for the place.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

For those who are on the fence about which school to apply for, it can be one of the most important days on the calendar.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has altered the way that this works a little.

In a bid to keep disruption to schools to a minimum, most schools have shelved in-person open evenings, instead hosting virtual alternatives.

This does have some benefits, in all fairness.

Parents can watch the footage at any time, and do not have to make themselves available at a specific time.

There’s also a guarantee that everything of note will be covered.

Read more local news

However, it can be tricky to get a real feel for a place through the screen, and you won’t be able to see what schools don’t want you to see.

With lockdown restrictions easing, and the world slowly returning to a normal, it is hoped that in-person open evenings may soon return.

Below, you can find out the current open evening plans for secondary schools in Newport.

Open evenings in Newport: Everything you need to know

Bassaleg School

Where? Forge Road, Bassaleg, Newport, NP10 8NF

At this time, there is no clear or obvious open evening event planned at Bassaleg School.

But, the school website has a comprehensive section for new pupils and pupils making the step up from primary education.

This includes virtual tours of the school buildings.

Caerleon Comprehensive School

Where? Cold Bath Road, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 1NF

The school calendar for 2021/22 doesn’t appear to have been published online yet.

That being said, last year’s Year 6 induction, which was held virtually, remains online, and the slides can still be viewed.

Llanwern High School

Where? Hartridge Farm Road, Newport, NP18 2YE

Llanwern High School

Due to the pandemic, and the impact this has had on education, Llanwern has created a website specifically dedicated to transition.

The website reads: “With current restrictions in place, this is a move we have made to try to ensure that you still have all of the information and detail you require when considering secondary school options for your child.”

This website contains a whole host of information, including a virtual tour feature.

Lliswerry High School

Where? Nash Road, Lliswerry, Newport, NP19 4RP

Similarly to Llanwern High School, Lliswerry has also created a dedicated transition website.

There are maps and plenty of pictures of the school, both inside and out.

The website also contains a number of activities for future starters to complete before arriving – which will help bridge the gap from primary to secondary education.

At this time, there is no information regarding an in-person open evening.

This website can be found here.

Newport High School

Where? Bettws Lane, Bettws, Newport, NP20 7YB

Newport High School held a virtual open evening this year, giving parents and prospective pupils the chance to hear teachers speak, and see some of the facilities.

It is currently unclear whether or not this system will be maintained for this coming academic year.

This section of the website contains presentations from each subject area, and can be found here.

St. Joseph's Roman Catholic High School

Where? Pencarn Way, Tredegar Park, Newport, NP10 8XH

St. Joseph’s has confirmed online that pupils will not be able to visit before starting school due to the current health climate.

Instead, the website is home to a number of brochures, and information packs.

Future students and parents are also encouraged to keep an eye on the school’s social media pages too.

Everything you need to know can be found here.

St. Julian's School

Where? Heather Road, St Julian's, Newport, NP19 7XU

St Julian's School

The school’s headteacher has acknowledged the unprecedented times that the education system is dealing with, but stressed in an open letter to parents that: “This year, however, transition is going to be different because we have to follow the new rules related to social distancing.

"However, we didn’t want you to miss out and we wanted to ensure you have a normal transition experience as possible despite the circumstances.”

It appears unlikely that an open evening will go ahead, but there are tours, and sections of the website explaining everything a new starter could need to know.

This can be found here.

The John Frost School

Where? Lighthouse Road, Duffryn, Newport, NP10 8YD

At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any open evenings planned.

Certainly, the remainder of the 2021 calendar does not have one scheduled.

Instead, there are two dedicated transition documents available online – one for parents, and one for students.

Everything you need to know can be found here.

Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed

Where? Duffryn Way, Duffryn, Newport, NP10 8BX

Newport’s first Welsh medium school, Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed last held a transition evening in October 2019.

The what’s on section of the school website does not appear to have been updated for a while, though there aren’t currently any events scheduled – including an open evening.

Anyone looking for further information is advised to contact the school directly here.