THE body of British hiker Esther Dingley has been found by her boyfriend along with her belongings.

DNA testing two weeks ago confirmed human remains found in the Pyrenees belonged to Esther.

The 37-year-old had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22.

The LBT Global charity said her body and equipment were found together by Daniel Colegate on Monday afternoon.

A statement said: “A team of forensic specialists along with mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the site in order to catalogue the scene and recover Esther.

MORE NEWS:

“At this stage an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications. A full investigation is under way to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy.

“The family remain incredibly grateful for the efforts of the police units involved and their commitment to understanding the exact circumstances of Esther’s death.

“LBT Global are supporting Daniel and Esther’s mother, Ria, as they come to terms with this news.”

It comes after a single bone was found nearby last month, which DNA testing later confirmed was Ms Dingley’s.

Mr Colegate and Ms Dingley met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a camper van six years ago.

Family tribute

Her partner, Daniel Colegate, and her mother, Ria Bryant released a statement last month paying tribute saying they were “devastated beyond words”.

The statement read: We are distraught to report that we have received DNA confirmation that one of the bones found last week belongs to Esther.

“We have all known for many months that the chance we would get to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in ours, to see her beautiful smile and to watch the room light up again whenever she arrived was tiny, but with this confirmation that small hope has now faded. It is devastating beyond words.”

It continued: “The family would like to express their gratitude to the officers in charge of the various police units in France and Spain, the British consulates in Bordeaux and Barcelona, and LBT Global, all of whom have remained in close contact with us for months now. Their continued support and their determination to find answers is welcome.”