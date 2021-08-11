ALMOST 1,000 burglaries have been reported to Gwent Police in the first half of this year.

Latest figures reveal that 924 calls have been made to the police following a burglary between January and June.

The worst months for burglaries came at the start of the year, with 181 recorded in February and 168 recorded in January.

By comparison, that monthly total stood at 137 in April and 123 in June, the most recent monthly data available.

The latest figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed that Upper Salisbury Street, in Tredegar, and Ruperra Street, in Newport, had seen the most burglaries in 2021, with seven each.

The data provided is the approximate location of a crime, not the exact place that it occurred due to location anonymisation.

The Argus has analysed this data and mapped every burglary that has occurred across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen so far this year.

You can see the map here.

While these are the streets with the most recorded burglaries in 2021.

Upper Salisbury Street, Tredegar

The seven burglaries recorded on or near Upper Salisbury Street is the joint highest total across Gwent so far this year.

Three of the incidents remain under investigation.

No suspect was identified in two of the incidents, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) were unable to prosecute in the other two.

Ruperra Street, Newport

The area around Ruperra Street has also seen seven burglaries recorded so far this year, with two incidents still under investigation.

The other five are all awaiting a court outcome.

Cardiff Road, Newport

Six burglaries have been recorded on or near Cardiff Road so far in 2021.

The CPS were unable to prosecute in half of those incidents.

Two remain under investigation, while the sixth is awaiting court outcome.

Riverside, Hengoed

Three of the six burglaries recorded by Gwent Police on or near Riverside remain under investigation.

No suspect was identified in the other three incidents.

Cedar Road, Newport

Police were unable to identify a suspect in three of the five burglaries on or near Cedar Road so far this year.

One incident remains under investigation, while another is awaiting a court outcome.