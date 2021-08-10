PIZZA Express is one of many restaurants helping students celebrate thier A-Level results.

The Pizza chain is giving away free dough balls to help students celebrate A-Level results day.

Thousands of students are celebrating a record-breaking year after the proportion of A-level entries awarded an A grade or higher has risen to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

In total, more than two in five (44.8 per cent) of UK entries were awarded an A or A* grade this summer – up by 6.3 percentage points on last year when 38.5 per cent achieved the top grades.

Hundreds of thousands of students have been given grades determined by teachers, rather than exams, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.

To help students celebrate, the popular pizza restaurant is serving up free dough balls to all students celebrating their results.

Available nationwide on Tuesday, 10th August, this is an offer nobody can refuse; simply head online, sign-up and download the code before making your way to your closest pizzeria to tuck into a plate of dough-y goodness.

With UNiDAYS? Even better… you can combine the FREE Dough Balls with 30% off[2] your bill. Now that’s what we call a result!

To sign up for free Dough Balls, visit: pizzaexpress.com/pizzaexpress/offers/results-day

To book a table or to find your closest pizzeria, visit: pizzaexpress.com

There is only one branch of Pizza Express in Gwent; in Monnow Street, Monmouth. For those willing to travel a little, the chain has three locations in Cardiff; in the St David 2 development, in the High Street, and in Mermaid Quay in Cardiff Bay. For those in the eastern part of the region, there are also branches in Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway shopping centre, as well as Bristol harbourside and Cabot Circus.