ROADWORKS are set to begin on both Severn Bridges, causing disruption for the next month.

Lane closures will impact both the Severn Crossing and the Prince of Wales Bridge until September 8.

Starting on Friday, two lanes of the eastbound M4 Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed, leaving one lane open for traffic travelling across to England.

Then, beginning on Tuesday, August, 17, one lane of the eastbound carriageway on the M48 Severn Crossing will be shut, allowing one lane to open for those heading over the border.

The closures will occur overnight, between 8pm and 6am.

Traffic will be forced off the motorway at the English side of both bridges during the roadworks, with diversions in place to get drivers back onto the M4 further along the carriageway.

For those using the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, diversions will take drivers along the M49, onto the M5, before rejoining the M4.

While those taking the M48 Severn Crossing will be taken along the A4042 to the M5 and back on to the M4.

Throughout the almost month-long lane closures, work will be removed on weekends and bank holidays to allow normal traffic to resume.