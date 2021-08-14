THESE six villains were recently handed prison sentences for crimes including child sex offences, drug dealing, dangerous driving and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Kaid Mohamed

Former Newport County AFC and Cwmbran Town footballer Kaid Mohamed was caught with more than £11,000 worth of cocaine.

The 37-year-old, of Heol Poyston, Caerau, Cardiff, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The city’s crown court heard how he had suffered a "tragic fall from grace" brought about by an addiction to gambling.

He was jailed for 28 months.

Peter Warry

Paedophile Peter Warry was caught in an online sting after a decoy tricked him by offering him two young girls for sex.

The 46-year-old from Newport was the prey in an entrapment operation.

Judge Huw Rees told the defendant: “A decoy was offering you, unbelievably, two young girls for sex.”

Warry was jailed and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2036.

Katie Evans

Katie Evans, 34, from Newport, smuggled crack cocaine into Cardiff Prison while she was visiting an inmate.

A court was told the defendant had 20 previous convictions for 73 offences, mostly for possession of heroin.

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed her for 12 months.

Alex Slocombe

A dangerous driver led police on a high-speed chase through a residential area in a stolen car.

Alex Slocombe, 23, drove on the wrong side of the road and overtook other vehicles during the pursuit in Cwmbran.

He abandoned the stolen Ford Fiesta and was arrested following a dramatic chase through residents’ gardens witnessed by stunned homeowners.

Slocombe was jailed for 19 months.

Blaine Ross

Burglar Blaine Ross was caught red-handed after he left blood stains at the crime scene of one of his raids.

An iPhone, laptop, crate of Stella Artois lager and a bicycle were among the haul stolen after he targeted homes on Newport’s Riverside.

The 33-year-old was jailed for 32 months.

Jake Clarke

Birmingham man Jake Clarke was caught by Gwent Police with more than £20,000 of heroin and crack cocaine that was destined for the streets of South Wales.

The 27-year-old was jailed for almost seven years.

After he was sentenced, PC Alistair Frame, the officer in the case, said: “Jake Clarke was responsible for running a drug line operating between Birmingham and Newport over a number of months.