A POPULAR fashion retailer is set to open its first store in Wales soon, with Newport the destination of choice.

Damaged Society, which is known for selling a number of designer brands and band merchandise, is set to expand its high street portfolio with a shop in Friars Walk shopping centre.

In recent days, the shop has been fitted out, with merchandise starting to be stocked indoors.

At this time, it is not known when the store is set to open, with “coming soon” signs currently on display in the windows.

The retailer is also currently hiring for this store, with interested parties encouraged to email their CV in for consideration.

The retailer is also currently hiring for this store.

It is set to be the first Damaged Society store in Wales.

While it is arguably best known as an online retailer, there are a small number of high street stores – including Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Hull, Peterborough, Derby and Leeds.

Currently, the nearest store is in Bristol.

But, once up and running, it will bring an empty unit in the heart of Newport back into use.

Occupying Unit 17 of Friars Walk, it has been empty since fashion brand Jack & Jones departed after the final lockdown in Wales.

An original tenant of the centre, its closure came as a blow, and, with Debenhams, Schuh, Tiger and Krispy Kreme all departing too, it left Friars Walk looking a little worse for wear.

New Damaged Society store, looking down to the vacant Debenhams unit in Friars Walk

But, with the likes of Damaged Society setting up shop in the centre, it brings with it hope that the high street is slowly starting to recover.

Earlier this week, the Smokd restaurant opened its doors in the food and drink dominated section of the city centre retail space.

What can shoppers expect?





Once open, customers to Damaged Society can expect a variety of clothing options, to suit a range of styles.

The store sells men and womenswear, along with a selection of accessories and pop culture items.

But, it is perhaps best known for selling band merchandise.

This tends to be a mix of big name bands who have stood the test of time, such as Iron Maiden, Oasis, and Nirvana.

But, if you want to be seen wearing the next big name before they are big, the store will likely have you covered too.

Damaged Society is opening its first Welsh store in Newport’s Friars Walk soon.