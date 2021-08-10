GOLD medal Olympic boxing champion Lauren Price returned from Tokyo to her hometown Ystrad Mynach and made a beeline straight to her nan.

The middleweight boxer was the last gold medallist for Team GB in Tokyo, beating China's Li Qian in the final.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Ystrad Mynach to welcome Ms Price home after weeks away.

In a video posted on Twitter by Alistair Tulloch, Ms Price can be seen looking emotional as she is embraced by her nan, Linda, while being surrounded by a cheering crowd.

Chants of 'there's only one Lauren Price' could be heard before the cheering reached a fever pitch as Price reached into her car and produced her gold medal.

She then approached the crowd and showed children the medal.

@LLPrice94 coming home to see her Nan with her Gold. Amazing turn out from everyone in Ystrad Myanch. What an achievement!! Everyone is very proud. Let’s get the postbox painted gold!!! 🎉🥇🎉 @BBCSport @BBCWalesNews @TeamGB @CaerphillyObsvr pic.twitter.com/DqtJaod6jT — Alastair Tulloch (@Allyt1979) August 10, 2021

Price has often credited her grandmother, as well as her grandfather, Derek, with giving her all the support she needed to succeed in multiple sports.

Unfortunately, Derek passed away in November 2020.

Price's grandparents were the main caregivers for her as she grew up, as her parents gave her up soon after she was born.

Ms Price has excelled not just in boxing, but in kickboxing and football as well.

She has earned two caps at senior level for Wales in football and won four kickboxing world titles while she was still just a teenager before taking up boxing.

Before winning the gold medal in Tokyo, Ms Price won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and won the World Championship in her division in Russia in 2019.

Ms Price has signalled her intent to go to Paris in 2024 to defend her Olympic gold.