A RHOOSE man has been jailed after he threatened to kill a woman at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Ashley Christopher Thomas, 24, of Port Road, was locked up for seven weeks after he pleaded guilty.
Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard how the offence took place on June 11.
Thomas was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from custody.
