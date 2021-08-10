ONE of Wrexham AFC's new Hollywood owners has paid tribute to fans that raised more than £100,000 to save the club a decade ago.

Ten years ago, fans raised the sum to make sure the club could begin the new season.

The club was taken over by Wrexham Supporters’ Trust after years of financial difficulty that meant there was a real chance the club would fold due to its debts.

Wrexham AFC tweeted: "On this day 10 years ago, on the back of almost a decade of fighting to save our club, fans raised £100,000+ to ensure we could begin the new season.

"Deeds to houses, wedding funds & life savings were thrown in to save us, and now we look forward to brighter days."

Now, under the ownership of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the club's prospects seem very differed with new big name signings and sponsorship deals with TikTok and Expedia.

Rob paid tribute to the fans who raised raised the money to save the club.

He tweeted: "One of the the most important days in the club’s history. We are honored to be a part of its future. Let’s Go."

The club's financial position improved under Wrexham Supporters' Trust ownership. But, on the pitch things continued to go downhill - the Reds would not secure a play-off spot again.

But fans are hoping that this season will be different and the club will return to the Football League where it belongs.

In November 2020, it announced that Wrexham fans voted overwhelmingly in favour of a club takeover by the Hollywood actors.

Out of more than 2,000 trust members eligible to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

The takeover was finally confirmed in February this year.

Fans have shared their memories of ten years ago.

Stephen Davies tweeted: "Remember withdrawing everything I had in my savings at the time (which wasn't a huge amount) and handing it over. People handing over the deeds to their house, wedding savings, holiday savings. 140k raised in 8 hours shows how passionate about the club the people of Wrexham are!"

Stacey Blundell said: "I remember it like it was yesterday, it was the most nervous I've ever seen my dad the thought of the club being sold. He was more upset by the potential sale then he was when he found out he had terminal cancer! Gutted he isn't around today to see how what's happened now."

Pete Jones said: "One of the most stressful times being a Wrexham fan...but times are changing."

SJ Evans added: "This is passion, pride, community. As a town we will protect our club for life and love anyone who cares for it like we do."