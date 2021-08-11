HE SHOT to stardom on reality TV, but Pete Wicks proved on a recent holiday to Powys that it is animals and not being a member of the A-List that he is really passionate about.

The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE) star has written a book about French bulldogs – describing how they saved his life – and spent time in the rolling Radnorshire hills last month hanging out with goats and alpacas.

The 32-year-old is as famous for his appearance on the hit reality TV show – first hitting our screens in 2015 – as he is for his many tattoos.

But while fame and money may be things which drive most people to want to be on TV, Mr Wicks is a bonafide animal lover, having even become an ambassador for the RSPCA.

He has previously spoken out on issues such as animal cruelty, the dog meat trade and fur trade.

Loading A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) View on Instagram

His book For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs that Changed My Life was published in 2018, based on his two rescue French bulldogs. But he swapped Eric and Peggy for some other furry friends in July when he stayed at Huacaya’s Cush, a luxury glamping pod located just outside Kinnerton, near Presteigne, and owned by Alice Pond and Kevin Jones.

Sharing snaps of his Welsh staycation, he told his 1.3 million Instagram followers earlier this month: “Sometimes you just gotta get away…and spend time with alpacas.

“A little while ago I spent a few days in Wales at a beautiful remote location surrounded my sheep and alpacas and I loved it. This ain’t an ad, just appreciation for a beautiful gaff…amazing views, amazing lodge and amazing animals.”

In another set of photos, posted a few weeks earlier, Mr Wicks is seen cuddling a smiling goat at a local visitor attraction, which he cheekily captioned: “I’ve always been good with kids.”

Set within a 90-acre family farm, celebrity-approved Hush Hush Glamping is an adult-only glamping site that provides a stunning setting for a relaxing, rural staycation. Nestled beneath the ancient Radnor Forest, Hush Hush Glamping consists of two beautifully remote, expertly-crafted wooden pods sleeping two or six adults.

Loading A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01) View on Instagram

Huacaya’s Cush sleeps up to six adults (aged 18+) across two double bedrooms and a sofa bed in the large open plan living area. Boasting a fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, underfloor heating, its own WiFi and 40-inch smart TV with Prime Video and Netflix, the pod has everything you could possibly need for a glamping getaway. Sleeping two guests, meanwhile, Hare's Form is a cosy pod that’s filled with natural light, which you'll find packed with all the holiday conveniences you could possibly need.

Situated at 1,300 feet above sea level, the spacious decking area with glass pergola allows you to relax and admire the beautiful Black Mountains and Radnor Valley below. Owners Alice and Kevin named Huacaya’s Cush after the type of alpacas they keep on the farm (Huacayas) and the position they rest in (a ‘cush’). The friendly herd of alpacas can often be seen hanging around the pods – if you’re lucky, you may spot the odd hare, fox or even a grazing deer or swooping red kite.

Book your adult only glamping break at www.hushhushglamping.co.uk.