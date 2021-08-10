BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker was unveiled as one of the latest celebrities to be putting their best foot forward in this years Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking after the announcement he said: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified, and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

“I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Mr Walker, who stepped down as the face of BBC’s Football Focus in April was unveiled alongside former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn on Tuesday morning.

News of Dan Waker’s inclusion was trending on Twitter and it wasn’t long before old Breakfast TV foe Piers Morgan gave his opinion.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter suggested he will be tuning into the show when he tweeted: “My Christmas just came early....”

My Christmas just came early.... https://t.co/RHzF2CBRvo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 10, 2021

The 56-year-old TV presenter has been out of work since his exit from GMB in March following.

The former newspaper editor quit the show after dismissive comments about Meghan Markle's claim that she has suffered with her mental health as part of the royal family following an interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Throughout his time at the ITV morning show he took part in a long-running feud with Mr Walker in the battle to be top dog of UK breakfast tv.

When Mr Morgan walked out on Good Morning Britain his TV rival couldn’t resist a sly dig.

Reacting to the news, Mr Walker tweeted: “Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan.

“If you’d like to come on the UK’s number 1 breakfast show to talk about it…we could make some space for you in the morning.”

Mr Morgan responded in his Daily Mail column, referring to his rival as Dan ‘Halo’ Walker.

Strictly Come Dancin line-up

Dan Walker and Kate McGlynn join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher and Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

The duo were revealed on BBC Breakfast and Walker’s participation was a surprise to his co-star Louise Minchin.