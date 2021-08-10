A NUMBER of people have been injured after an open top bus collided with a tree.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident earlier this afternoon.
Multiple people have been hospitalised with injuries, but none are life-threatening or life-changing, police have confirmed.
The incident occured on Mumbles Road, Swansea.
South Wales Police closed the road in both directions.
READ MORE:
- Aldi hiring in Newport with salaries up to £47,000
- The four areas of Gwent with some of the worst Covid rates in the country
- Amended plans for 155 home development near M4 'ill thought out'
A spokesman said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a collision which involved an open-top bus colliding with a tree on Mumbles Road, near Knab Rock.
"There are a number of injuries, none of which are life-threatening or life-changing.
"Mumbles Road is closed in both directions."
Paramedics and the Welsh Air Ambulance also attended the scene.
Two patients were taken to hospital following the incident.
One was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, and a second by road to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, for further treatment.
Councillor Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea City Council said: "Very sorry to hear of the incident in Mumbles with the open top bus. Road is currently closed.
"Police are on the scene and thankfully have reported no major injuries. Best wishes for everyone to make a full recovery."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.