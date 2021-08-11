GOWER Salt Marsh Lamb has becomes the first new product to be awarded UK Geographical Indication (UK GI) Status.

The highly sought after status will give the Welsh delicacy international protection.

The UK GI scheme was established at the beginning of 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The scheme ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.

Dan and Will Pritchard run the Gower Salt Marsh lamb family farm on the Peninsula.

MORE NEWS:

Speaking about gaining the GI status, Mr Pritchard said: “We are so pleased that Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has got UK GI PDO status.

“We’re exceptionally proud of what we produce and it is fantastic that it is being recognised and celebrated.

“Today’s announcement will help to protect the reputation of our regional product, promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non genuine products. It’s a great day for Wales and Welsh produce.”

Gower Salt Marsh Lamb becomes the 17th member of the Welsh GI family of products, joining produce such as Ynys Môn Sea Salt, Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pembrokeshire Earlies.

Each member is uniquely linked to the landscapes and seascapes which nurture them.

From today, only legitimate Gower Salt Marsh Lamb can be sold with the UK GI logo, guaranteeing its produce comes from lambs which were born and reared on the north Gower coastline.

Welsh rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths has congratulated the farm on their achievement.

Ms Griffiths said: "We want to champion Welsh food and drink products which can tell their stories of expertise, tradition and sustainability, all with a passionate sense of their distinctive origins.

“I want to congratulate Dan and Will on their success of becoming the first new product to secure the coveted UK GI status for their wonderful Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and welcome them into the Welsh GI family.

“Our vision is for Wales to continue to lead the way in recognising iconic produce and I am confident Gower Salt Marsh Lamb’s latest success will encourage other new applications for GI status, from all food and drink categories in Wales.”

This article first appeared on our sister site The National.