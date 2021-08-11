NEWPORT County AFC caused another upset on Tuesday night when they knocked League One Ipswich Town out of the Carabao Cup at Portman Road.

The Exiles rang the changes but still triumphed 1-0 thanks to Timmy Abraham's deft flick after just four minutes in Suffolk.

At times County rode their luck but they held firm for a spot in round two.

Here are the talking points from Ipswich…

SELECTION HEADACHES

Manager Michal Flynn said that he was forced to change his entire starting line-up from the League Two win against Oldham because of niggles and he was thrilled by those that stepped in.

Opportunity knocked and all of those that took to the field did well.

Central defender Joe Woodiwiss, left-back Louis Hall and midfielder Aneurin Livermore are young prospects for the future but showed the management that they can step in if needed.

The rest put real heat on the Oldham starters with skipper James Clarke and energetic midfielder Chris Missilou the pick of the bunch.

STRONG: James Clarke

LEADER

Clarke came on for a debut at Oldham because of skipper Matty Dolan's leg injury and slotted in impressively to help keep a clean sheet.

The former Walsall captain wore the armband at Portman Road and his leadership was vital, while he also made some telling contributions against a lively Ipswich attack.

Clarke was signed to add defensive depth, a move that proved to be shrewd in the first 45 minutes of the season when Dolan went down.

"I didn't really want to play him for 95 minutes because we might need him on Saturday," said Flynn afterwards, with Priestley Farquharson also a doubt.

The 31-year-old has made a strong start to life in Newport.

COUNTER THREAT

The second half was one-way traffic until the closing stages, when Ipswich were down to 10 men because of James Norwood's injury after all three subsitutions had been made.

However, County had carried a threat in an entertaining first half when they could easily have extended their lead.

The Exiles still intend to boss possession in League Two, with Ed Upson taking the baton from Josh Sheehan as playmaker, but showed dynamism at Portman Road.

They counter-attacked well and carried a real threat on the break with Abraham, Finn Azaz and Kevin Ellison in support of Jordan Greenidge and Missilou making bursts.

County did look a little one-paced at times last season but the summer arrivals could address that, with Lewis Collins, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Jermaine Hylton other forward options.

HANDFUL: Jordan Greenidge led the line well for County

TARGETMAN OPTION

County started with Collins, Hylton and Robbie Willmott as the attacking trio in Oldham and brought on Ellison and Abraham.

Greenidge was an unused sub at Boundary Park but made his debut against Ipswich and was a real handful.

He earned a shot after impressing on trial in pre-season and provides County with a different option.

Greenidge is physical yet is also a threat on the turn, he can run in behind yet also give midfielders somebody to play off.

The 21-year-old means it can be horses for courses up front, although at least one of the contenders has to hit double figures for goals this season.